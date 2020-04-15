Haiti opens investigation into fire that gutted UNESCO-listed church

// // //


Haiti fire churchPort-au-Prince, April 15 (Prensa Latina) Haitian government has opened an investigation into the fire that gutted the dome of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception UNESCO-listed world heritage site, Pradel Henríquez, Minister of Culture, confirmed.

The fire broke out early Monday morning towards 03:00 local time and lasted for 12 hours. Haiti´s oldest churches completely collapsed, with the fire destroying many interior elements of this temple located about 20 kilometers from Cape Haitian.

'The investigation is ongoing. People are currently being questioned,' Pradel Henríquez said at a press conference. He also stated that they are analyzing the nature of the fire.

On Monday, Jacques Bernadin, Mayor of Milot, acknowledged the damage is considerable and announced that the law enforcement was informed of the incident around 03:00 local time, and quickly contacted the fire department. However, with a wooden ceiling, 'they could not do anything to save the church.'

The Minister of the Environment Abner Septembre, for his part, described the loss as invaluable. 'It is not just a construction, it is a symbolism. It is represented in the memory of the people ', he assured.

mh/pll / ga / ane
