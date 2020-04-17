Chinese ministry of commerce supports Cuba to fight Covid-19 Chinese ministry of commerce supports Cuba to fight Covid-19 Chinese ministry of commerce supports Cuba to fight Covid-19

Chinese ministry of commerce supports Cuba to fight Covid-19

17 de abril de 2020, 8:28Beijing, Apr 17 (Prensa Latina) The Ministry of Commerce of the People's Republic of China ratified its support to Cuba to fight the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and trusted the capacity of the island's government and people to overcome the pandemic, an official statement confirmed Friday.

According to a note from that office, Commerce Minister Zhong Shan assured in a telephone conversation to Cuban Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Rodrigo Malmierca, the implementation of consensus reached by Presidents Xi Jinping and Miguel Diaz-Canel.China will provide assistance as far as possible so that Cuba can acquire medical supplies in its market, Zhong emphasized.Zhong indicated his country will never forget the gestures and messages of support by First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro and Diaz-Canel during the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China.On the other hand, Malmierca offered an update on the internal situation in Cuba and its efforts to control the respiratory affliction, after expressing gratitude for the help by Beijing authorities and the firm willingness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in this new field.ef/iff/jha/ymr