Colombia's press recognizes Cuban healthcare professionals' work

Bogota, Apr 24 (Prensa Latina) Colombian intellectual, journalist and analyst, Patricia Lara, sent this Friday a greeting to the Cuban people and recognized the work of Cuban healthcare professionals in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in several nations.

'I want to send a very affectionate greeting to Cuba's people that I love so much. A recognition to the Cuban physicians who have gone to about 20 countries to aid them save patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease,' she expressed in a video spread by the Cuba's Embassy in this capital.



Lara noted that the work of Cuban healthcare professionals 'have done throughout history in countries of Africa and Latin America, is really an example of solidarity.'



'I remember when the Ebola epidemic occurred, and they were the only ones willing to save the African population, even the US daily The New York Times published an issue pointing out such solidarity,' she pointed out.



'I hope that Cubans can defeat this pandemic, and so can Colombians, and hopefully the rest of the world,' she added.



In this context, for several weeks, requests have been added in Colombia for the US government to put an end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade, considered the main obstacle to Cuba's development, especially in the midst of the global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



In this sense, Congress members, the Colombian Movement of Solidarity with the Caribbean nation, the Association of Cuban Residents in this country, and several dozen personalities, political, social and union organizations spoke out.







