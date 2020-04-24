Catastrophic health crisis management in Haiti, opposition says Catastrophic health crisis management in Haiti, opposition says Catastrophic health crisis management in Haiti, opposition says

24 de abril de 2020, 17:10Port-au-Prince, Apr 24 (Prensa Latina) Haitian opposition on Friday described the health crisis management due to Covid-19 as catastrophic, branding the government lack of transparency and control.

The Democratic and Popular Sector, which led anti-government protests in 2019, criticized the dismissal of the Court of Accounts, the only state institution to control public spending.Andre Michel, spokesman for the platform, denounced an alleged politicization of aid granted in times of pandemic in favor of those close to the Government.'Our fight has not changed. We continue calling for Jovenel Moses to resign and be tried, without which there will be no elections in the country,' Michel assured.From mid-March, Moïse decreed a state of sanitary emergency, which extended last Sunday until May 20.According to official figures, the government has so far allocated about 714 million gourdes (just over 71 million dollars), in addition to extra 19 million dollars to fight the pandemic.Former Senate president and strong opponent Youri Latortue criticized that before making these expenses, the administration had to have the approval of the Court of Accounts and the National Procurement Commission, however, 'nothing has been done,' he said.In last week, Haiti received several contributions from countries and international organizations to fight the pandemic, with 72 positive cases, 5 deaths and 2 recoveries.rly/pll/npg/ane