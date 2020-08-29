Caricom with over 20.490 Covid-19 cases Caricom with over 20.490 Covid-19 cases Caricom with over 20.490 Covid-19 cases

Caricom with over 20.490 Covid-19 cases

Georgetown, Aug 28 (Prensa Latina) The Caribbean Community (Caricom) is close to exceeding 20.500 Covid-19 cases, as 15 member states are reporting active patients in their hospitals.

According to the regional site Caricom Today, six member countries of the community bloc exceed a thousand patients with Covid-19. Only Anguilla, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Monserrat and Saint Kitts and Nevis show control in the spread of the pandemic.



Haiti (8,115), Suriname (3,793) and Bahamas (2,020) present complex scenarios in the confrontation with Covid-19, accumulating together more than 50 percent of the total of 20.491 positive cases reported in the Caricom area.



During this month, countries such as Jamaica (1,870 confirmed, 19 deaths and 846 recovered), Trinidad and Tobago (1,512 cases, 15 deaths and 594 medical discharges) and Guyana (1,140 patients, 32 deaths and 616 recoveries) increased the number of infected by the virus in almost a thousand cases to regress in the regional response to the pandemic.



Currently, Antigua and Barbuda (2), Belize (752), Dominica (2), Bermuda (8), Cayman Islands (2), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (3) and the British Overseas Territories of the British Virgin Islands (27 ) and the Turks and Caicos Islands (278) register at least two active patients in their health centers.



In more than 160 days of joint fight against Covid-19, the Caribbean bloc accumulates around 7,751 active cases, 12,243 recovered patients and 425 citizens lost their lives due to the virus.



