// // //


  1. Home Page

Caricom with over 20.490 Covid-19 cases

Caricom with over 20.490 Covid-19 cases

Caricom with over 20.490 Covid-19 cases

Georgetown, Aug 28 (Prensa Latina) The Caribbean Community (Caricom) is close to exceeding 20.500 Covid-19 cases, as 15 member states are reporting active patients in their hospitals.

According to the regional site Caricom Today, six member countries of the community bloc exceed a thousand patients with Covid-19. Only Anguilla, Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, Monserrat and Saint Kitts and Nevis show control in the spread of the pandemic.

Haiti (8,115), Suriname (3,793) and Bahamas (2,020) present complex scenarios in the confrontation with Covid-19, accumulating together more than 50 percent of the total of 20.491 positive cases reported in the Caricom area.

During this month, countries such as Jamaica (1,870 confirmed, 19 deaths and 846 recovered), Trinidad and Tobago (1,512 cases, 15 deaths and 594 medical discharges) and Guyana (1,140 patients, 32 deaths and 616 recoveries) increased the number of infected by the virus in almost a thousand cases to regress in the regional response to the pandemic.

Currently, Antigua and Barbuda (2), Belize (752), Dominica (2), Bermuda (8), Cayman Islands (2), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (3) and the British Overseas Territories of the British Virgin Islands (27 ) and the Turks and Caicos Islands (278) register at least two active patients in their health centers.

In more than 160 days of joint fight against Covid-19, the Caribbean bloc accumulates around 7,751 active cases, 12,243 recovered patients and 425 citizens lost their lives due to the virus.

mh/sus/ga / ym
Temas Relacionados:
  1. Home Page

By the minute Most read


Highlights

guatemalas-minister-of-health-defends-work-of-cuban-doctors

Guatemala's Minister of Health defends work of Cuban doctors

Guatemala's Minister of Health defends work of Cuban doctors

Guatemala's Minister of Health defends work of Cuban doctors


martin-luther-kings-eldest-son-warns-of-great-challenges-in-us

Martin Luther King's eldest son warns of great challenges in US

Martin Luther King's eldest son warns of great challenges in US

Martin Luther King's eldest son warns of great challenges in US


cuba-to-resume-classes-in-universities-following-a-health-protocol

Cuba to resume classes in universities following a health protocol

Cuba to resume classes in universities following a health protocol

Cuba to resume classes in universities following a health protocol


cuba-affirms-that-us-infringes-peace-in-latin-america

Cuba affirms that US infringes peace in Latin America

Cuba affirms that US infringes peace in Latin America

Cuba affirms that US infringes peace in Latin America


skinless-and-toothless-shark-discovered-in-the-mediterranean

Skinless and toothless shark discovered in the Mediterranean

Skinless and toothless shark discovered in the Mediterranean

Skinless and toothless shark discovered in the Mediterranean


spain-authorizes-first-clinical-trial-of-covid-19-vaccine

Spain authorizes first clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine

Spain authorizes first clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine

Spain authorizes first clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine









AVN ABI Xinhua Fidel, soldado de las ideas VNA La voz del sandinismo