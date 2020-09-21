Smoke from Brazil fires affect five Latin American countries Smoke from Brazil fires affect five Latin American countries Smoke from Brazil fires affect five Latin American countries

Smoke from Brazil fires affect five Latin American countries

Brasilia, Sep 21 (Prensa Latina) The smoke from the fires in the Brazilian Amazon and Pantanal regions today covers more than four thousand kilometers in Latin America and affects five neighboring countries (Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay).

Citing the National Institute for Space Research (INPE), the G1 news website indicates that the Amazon forest had 26,656 hot spots detected in September (between 1 and 19).



In less than 20 days, the number is 34 percent higher than in the whole month of last year: 19,925. The average for this calendar period is 32,812 ignition outbreaks.



The Pantanal (central-western Brazil), a paradise of biodiversity, also has a record number of deflagrations.



In just 19 days of September, the biome registers much more fires than the total historical average for the month: 5, 815 hot spots were detected and the average is 1,944 for 30 days.



Therefore, according to the news website, the smoke moves to neighboring nations and spreads to the south of Brazil. Parts of Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina and Uruguay are covered by the gray cloud.



The winds also push the pollution to the southern and southeastern states of this country.



A team of veterinarians, biologists and local guides arrived in late August to travel the rugged dirt road known as the Transpantaneira route in an attempt to save injured animals.



sus/abo/car/ocs