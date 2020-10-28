CARICOM´s rulers to analyze the Covid-19 impact CARICOM´s rulers to analyze the Covid-19 impact CARICOM´s rulers to analyze the Covid-19 impact

Georgetown, Oct 28 (Prensa Latina) The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will analyze on Thursday the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in the region and of the so-called black list of the European Union (EU) against several countries in the area.

The meeting will be held virtually and chaired by the Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, CARICOM´s president, and also attended by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.



The debate will focus on the consequences of the pandemic for health, financial and economic development of CARICOM´s member nations, based on the meetings held on May, August and September so as to harmonize the response to the multifaceted impact of the Covid-19.



CARICOM issued a week ago a statement condemning what it really considered as discriminatory and unilateral actions by the EU disguised as fiscal policy and governance affecting CARICOM´s members.



The document condemned EU's 'unilateral, arbitrary and non-transparent strategy' against nations currently facing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. EU's ratings are a significant risk to the reputation of those nations listed, eroding their competitive advantage and discouraging the investment that CARICOM´s members countries 'desperately need to drive inclusive growth and build up economic resilience,' he added.



