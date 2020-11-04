Caribbean promotes integration and sustainable development Caribbean promotes integration and sustainable development Caribbean promotes integration and sustainable development

Port of Spain, Nov 3 (Prensa Latina) The University of the West Indies (UWI) and the Association of Caribbean States (ACS) ratified their commitment to mobilize resources in favor of integration and sustainable development in the region, the newspaper Newsday noted today.

According to the Trinidad and Tobago newspaper, both Caribbean institutions strengthened the partnership to promote growth and development in the region, as well as the deconstruction of colonialism.



The agreement will allow for the exchange of information, collaboration in the organization of conferences and seminars, research and innovation and training in the areas of disaster risk reduction, trade, transportation, sustainable tourism and protection of the Caribbean Sea.



Hilary Beckles, Deputy Foreign Minister of the UWI stressed that only the integration of the Caribbean world can fully unleash the potential of its citizens, in addition to making regional integration activities more sustainable. She added that such efforts began with the UWI's decision last year to build partnerships with the Havana University, Cuba and the Andes University in Colombia and to further consolidate the initiative with the incorporation of the University of St. Maarten into the institution's system last October.



ACS Secretary General June Soomer expressed her satisfaction with the materialization of the agreement with the University of the West Indies in favor of the vision of the future and the peak of the decolonization process.



