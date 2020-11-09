Cuba and Grenada reinforce cooperation at scientific meeting (+Foto) Cuba and Grenada reinforce cooperation at scientific meeting (+Foto) Cuba and Grenada reinforce cooperation at scientific meeting (+Foto)

Cuba and Grenada reinforce cooperation at scientific meeting (+Foto)

St George's, Nov 8 (Prensa Latina) Grenadian Minister of Health and Social Security Nickolas Steele highlighted Cuba's solidarity work in fighting Covid-19, at the opening session of the 13th Scientific Meeting between the two Caribbean countries on Saturday.

Steele dedicated some words of acknowledgement to the work done by Cuban collaborators in Grenada, especially its medical staff, who provide advice and reinforce the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.



In his speech, the Grenadian minister evoked leaders Fidel Castro (Cuba) and Maurice Bishop (Grenada), who laid the foundations of a friendship of more than four decades, protected by the principles of respect, integration and social justice.



The health minister expressed gratitude, on behalf of the Grenadian people and Government, for Cuba's cooperation in health and training human resources.



Also present at the meeting were the Grenadian minister for Hospital and Community Health Services, Delma Thomas; St. George's University Vice Chancellor Bredor La Grenada; the permanent secretary for Hospital Services, Hannah Julien-St Paul; and the medical director of St. George General Hospital, Tyhisia Donald.



Cuban Ambassador to Grenada Iraida Guerrero and the Medical Brigade Coordinator Eduardo Dupuy presided over the academic event. They ratified the internationalist assistance in favor of the welfare of Grenadian citizens.



About 19 papers were discussed at the scientific meeting and Doctors Arelis Francia and Idelina Olivares won the main award for the presentation 'Protocol for care of children and adolescents with suicidal conduct, Grenada 2020.'



Cuba and Granada established diplomatic relations on April 14, 1979, and since then, both nations have shared ties in different socioeconomic areas such as health, education and the construction of public works.



jg/iff/npg/yma