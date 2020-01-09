Jamaica and Japan strengthen cooperation through coffee Jamaica and Japan strengthen cooperation through coffee Jamaica and Japan strengthen cooperation through coffee

9 de enero de 2020, 15:47Kingston, Jan 9 (Prensa Latina) The Jamaican and Japanese governments are consolidating today their economic cooperation through coffee, a product that has arrived from the Caribbean to the Far East since the 1960s.

Both nations are celebrating Jamaica Blue Mountain (JBM) Coffee Day on this date, an initiative promoted by the association of local exporters and Japanese importers to highlight the brand and the work of producers.The third largest economy in the Caribbean, according to the World Bank, Jamaica has an investment climate that attracts companies from various countries, including Japan, to finance projects in sectors such as agriculture, tourism, and energy. On its Twitter account, the investment and export promotions agency, Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), calls on all citizens to celebrate the great taste, strong history and national pride that comes with a sip of JBM.Jamaican coffee beans arrive in Japan every year and are recognized for their aroma and the biodiversity of an industry that, in the eyes of producers, reinforces Caribbean identity.