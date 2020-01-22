Cuba denounces fascist coup d'état in Bolivia Cuba denounces fascist coup d'état in Bolivia Cuba denounces fascist coup d'état in Bolivia

22 de enero de 2020, 15:53Havana, Jan 22 (Prensa Latina) The vice president of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples, Abel Sosa, denounced here today the fascist coup d'etat perpetrated against the sister nation of Bolivia in November.

Sosa expressed the solidarity of the Cuban people with Evo Morales, the leadership and bases of the Movement Towards Socialism, the Bolivian people and all the native communities, victims today of the aggressions and threats by the most reactionary sectors.It also welcomed the drafting and approval of the new Political Constitution of Bolivia, which led to the creation of a Plurinational State, which occurred in 2009.'I take this opportunity to call on the international community to take the side of legality and peace, in observance of international law and to advocate for the postulates of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace,' he urged.On the other hand, former ambassador Ariana Campero condemned the criminalization and political persecution of the main leaders of the leftist movements by the de facto government, which is servile to Washington's interests.Campero stressed the importance of the unity of the Bolivian people and the leftist parties in order to have a conscious and clear preparation in view of the next elections, to be held on May 3.She also thanked Cuba for its solidarity and the Latin American nations for their resistance against the right-wing criminal onslaught to which they are being subjected.rly/abo/jcm/rra