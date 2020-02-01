Cuba hosts the Fifth 'Identities' Guitar Meeting

// // //


Havana, Feb 1 (Prensa Latina) Cuba will host on Saturday the Fifth 'Identities' Guitar Meeting, counting on the instrumental talent of the US and Colombia, nations that stand out for their variety of styles and sounds.

The musical groups 'The Accidental Trio' and 'Notas Varias' are in charge of trios concerts that will show the various languages of guitar performance in Cuba and the Latin American region at the National Museum of Fine Arts.

From the US, The Accidental Trio - composed of vocalist Joan Carroll, guitarist Matt Dume and accordionist Mark Rubenstien - will show at the event the most intimate country sound achieved by a combination of acoustic guitar, accordion and subtle voices.

Meanwhile, the young 'Notas Varias' trio, from Colombia, will assume a repertoire of rhythms characterizing its country with a long tradition in the region's guitar performance.

From Cuba, the talent of Emilio Martini and Natural Trio (created in 2011) stands out; this group will propose a new sound in the musical event singing songs related to traditional and contemporary jazz comprising elements of Cuban music.

In this edition, the 'Identities' Guitar Meeting will pay tribute to the 50 years of artistic life of the duo composed by Efrain Amador and Doris Oropesa, one of the precursors of the study of the tres and the lute on Cuba.

The event, which is sponsored by the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC), will extend its days to other Cuban provinces and will close with the concert by the National Symphony Orchestra, scheduled on February 2 in the Covarrubias hall.



