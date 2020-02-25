Cuban children's company La Colmenita to celebrate 30th anniversary Cuban children's company La Colmenita to celebrate 30th anniversary Cuban children's company La Colmenita to celebrate 30th anniversary

Havana, Feb 25 (Prensa Latina) The children's theater company La Colmenita will celebrate its 30th anniversary with the performance of its play 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' on February 29 and March 1 at the capital's Carlos Marx Theater.

According to a note released by La Colmenita, the performances will take place on Saturday, February 29 at 5:00 p.m. local time, and on Sunday, March 1 with a double function at 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. local time.



'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' has a screenplay by Julia Gonzalez, based on the original fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, music by Yamel Romero, choreography by Iraida Malberti and directed by Carlos Alberto 'Tin' Cremata.



Founded in February 1990 by Cremata and her mother, Iraida Malberti (1936-2018), a veteran director of children's programs on Cuban television, La Colmenita began a long, educational and fruitful pilgrimage through the stage, until it became the United Nations Children's Fund Goodwill Ambassador 2007.







