8 de noviembre de 2019, 15:7Brazil, Nov 8 (Prensa Latina) A judge ordered the release of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, following the decision taken yesterday by the Brazilian Supreme Court that considered his detention unconstitutional.

