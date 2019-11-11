Lopez Obrador denounces OAS' silence on coup in Bolivia Lopez Obrador denounces OAS' silence on coup in Bolivia Lopez Obrador denounces OAS' silence on coup in Bolivia

Lopez Obrador denounces OAS' silence on coup in Bolivia

Mexico, Nov 11 (Prensa Latina) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador today issued a clear 'No to silence' in reference to the negative and servile attitude of the Organization of American States (OAS) regarding the coup in Bolivia.

The situation in Bolivia was the focus of the President's daily press conference, in which Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard explained the government's position of rejection and condemnation of the coup and referred to the position adopted by the OAS.



Following Ebrard's presentation, Lopez Obrador reiterated the condemnation of the coup, and rejected the possibility of a military government, censorship and the position of the OAS, and stressed the need for a meeting to clarify the 'very clear position of Mexico on that sensitive issue.'



He reiterated that he had expressed his recognition of President Evo Morales' decision to resign, to protect the lives of his fellow citizens. 'The rest with respect to Bolivia has already been explained very clearly and precisely by Marcelo Ebrard,' he added.



The president also announced that the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs will continue to report permanently on the situation in Bolivia.



'It deserves to be monitored, attention, and there are going to be proposals such as calling the OAS to urgently hold a meeting and actually set out a position. No to silence,' he concluded.







rly/cg/sus/rgh/lma