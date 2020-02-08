Governors take office in Cuba as part of public administration reform Governors take office in Cuba as part of public administration reform Governors take office in Cuba as part of public administration reform

Havana, Feb 8 (Prensa Latina) With Saturday's inauguration of provincial governors, deputy governors and municipal mayors, Cuba is putting into practice the Constitution enacted in 2019, regarding reforms of public administration.

The presidents and vice presidents of the municipal assemblies are also assuming their posts on February 8.







According to the mayor of the municipality of Old Havana, Alexis Acosta, this step, provided for in the Constitution, strengthens the work of the governments in the territories, reinforces the institutional framework and promotes a permanent link with the people.







Acosta explained in an exclusive interview with Prensa Latina that one of his missions is to promote the economic and social development of his territory in accordance with the strategic lines drawn up for the country, and to act as coordinator between the central government and the municipalities.







He also pointed out that mayors, elected last January 25 by the Municipal Assemblies of the People's Power, are the local administrators within the territorial structure, and among other tasks are responsible for promoting municipal autonomy.







The mayor will preside over the Council of Municipal Administration in charge of managing the local economy, health, assistance, education, culture, sports and recreation of the community, according to article 201 of the Constitution.







The new structure will facilitate progress towards the sustainability of the municipalities, through the promotion of local development projects, he further said.







This, he added, is of great importance at times when the US administration is further hardening the economic, commercial and financial war against the island, as part of a hostile policy with which it seeks to halt progress and defeat the social project the Cuban government and people are pursueing.







According to Acosta, Washington's measures, which even seek to cut off oil supplies to Cuba, make it necessary to find alternatives to contribute from each municipality to the country's social and economic development, through replacing import and increasing export capacity.







