Cuba and Algeria to strengthen relations Cuba and Algeria to strengthen relations Cuba and Algeria to strengthen relations

Cuba and Algeria to strengthen relations

17 de febrero de 2020, 15:57Argel, Feb 17 (Prensa Latina) The political will of Cuba and Algeria to strengthen existing bilateral relations was reiterated here on Monday, at a meeting between the president of the Algerian National People's Assembly, Slimane Chenine, and the Cuban ambassador Armando Vergara.

A note from the Cuban Embassy in Algeria indicates that the leader of the Lower House of Parliament highlighted the historical ties of brotherhood that unite them, while pointing out the need to continue the dialogue, the agreement in multilateral forums and the exchange in the parliamentary field based on the convergence of positions and principles.For his part, the Cuban diplomat thanked Algeria for its unconditional support in the vote against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on the island.The Algerian parliamentary leader also praised the work and human dimension of the Cuban Medical Brigade working there.Both countries underlined the vital role of parliamentary cooperation, in particular through the Friendship Groups, and in multilateral forums for the strengthening of relations for the benefit of both brotherly peoples.On Twitter, Vergara declared himself 'very pleased with the fruitful meeting' with Chenine.rly/apz/acl/lp