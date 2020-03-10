Cuba participates at Food and Drink Festival in Grenada Cuba participates at Food and Drink Festival in Grenada Cuba participates at Food and Drink Festival in Grenada

Cuba participates at Food and Drink Festival in Grenada

10 de marzo de 2020, 16:25San Jorge, Mar 10 (Prensa Latina) Cuba is currently participating at the International Food and Drink Festival of Grenada (Grensave) arranged to raise funds in order to develop aid programs dedicated to children and young people.

The Cuban ambassador in Grenada, Iraida Guerrero, received at the stand where Cuba's traditional dishes and drinks are presented to Grenada's General Governor Dame Cécile La Grenade, and Grensave's Director Wendy Crawford.In the event that on this occasion celebrates its 25th edition, Guerrero explained to those present how Cuba gives priority to all projects related to children and young people, despite the tightening of the US economic blockade, which constitutes the biggest obstacle for the development of the country.Cuba's diplomat also received her counterpart from China in Granada Zhao Yongchen at the Cuban stand.All visitors could taste typical dishes and mojito prepared by members of the State mission and Cuban residents, who made possible the presence of the country in Grensave's fair.rly/omr/acl/odf