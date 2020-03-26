Parlatino demands lifting of blockade on Cuba and Venezuela Parlatino demands lifting of blockade on Cuba and Venezuela Parlatino demands lifting of blockade on Cuba and Venezuela



Panama, Mar 26 (Prensa Latina) The Latin American and Caribbean Parliament (Parlatino) demanded today, based on humanitarian law and international solidarity, the immediate suspension of 'commercial, economic and financial blockades, such as those suffered by countries like Cuba and Venezuela.

In its declaration motivated by the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Parliament also demanded the 'indefinite suspension of the foreign debt payment' of the regional countries.



To this end, he requested the support of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Latin American Development Bank and private creditors.



The text pointed out that the bodies involved should define a clear policy on external debt, based on the basic principles of the sovereign debt restructuring processes, approved by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015.



'We ratify the terms of the March 19, 2020 Parlatino pronouncement, in the sense that international solidarity and humanitarian law demand the immediate suspension of any type of limitation imposed on countries and communities and the transformation of those limitations into actions of mutual support,' the text states.



In the aforementioned text, the regional parliament pointed out that no country can face the Covid-19 pandemic alone and that broad and decisive international cooperation is needed, because 'global solidarity is not only a moral imperative, but is for the benefit of all.'



The declaration issued on Thursday highlights how the Latin American and Caribbean countries forced themselves to take drastic measures that have serious social, economic and political impacts, which are added to the serious health effects of the Covid19 pandemic.







